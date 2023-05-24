PTI bigwig Fawad Chaudhry leaves PTI to 'take break' from politics

As the process of party leaders leaving the party continues, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered a major blow as its key leader Fawad Chaudhry decided to leave the party on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry said, "My earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned 9th May incidents".

"I have decided to take a break from politics, therefore, I have resigned from party position and parting ways from Imran Khan," he maintained.

On Tuesday, former ministers Shireen Mazari and Fayyazul Chohan were the latest political figures who announced to say goodbye to the party.

Among others who parted ways are Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi and Aftab Siddiqui. The announcements came through press conferences where the party leaders were seen publicly denouncing the attacks on the state installations.

Former minister Shireen Mazari said goodbye to politics at a press conference on Tuesday. She also condemned the violence that erupted on May 9 last after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan. She said her family was her priority.

Mr Chohan told media that he said his family was imbued with the love of army, adding that he would keep uncovering the conspiracies against Pakistan. “No one from the party leadership tried to stop PTI chief Imran Khan from doing violent politics,” he added.

"It was only me who tried to convince Mr Khan to do non-violent politics," he said. “Consequently, he was banned from entering Zaman Park after he was granted the designation of media adviser by Mr Khan,” he added.

He went on to say that he had conveyed a message to Mr Khan to keep his struggle purely political instead of targeting institutions. “I told Mr Khan that the people around you are not advising you right,” he added.