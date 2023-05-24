Wednesday, May 24, 2023
PTI exodus continues as Saleem Labar parts ways with PTI

Web Desk
9:40 PM | May 24, 2023
 Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Labar decided on Wednesday to leave the embattled party.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Labar said, "The country's politics has changed with time and he has no part to play."

He said that PTI had not given any instructions for violence in the country on May 9, adding the message that was given only talked about peaceful protest.

"I strongly condemn the incident of May 9. The decision to quit the party is my own. There is no pressure to jump ship," Mr Labar maintained. 

Earlier today, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Nadia Sher announced her separation from the party on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Ms Sher said, "I am announcing my resignation from PTI membership without any pressure or temptation. I have nothing to do with this party anymore".

"No one's voice has been heard in the party except former prime minister Imran Khan," she alleged.

