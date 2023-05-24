PTI’s ex-MPA held over May 9 riots

PESHAWAR - Arbab Jehandad, a former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA ) of PTI from Peshawar, was apprehended by the police in Murree on charges of inciting workers to engage in violent protests on May 9 in the provincial capital.

According to the local police, this marks the first arrest of a PTI politician from Peshawar in connection with the case, as many of the party’s former ministers and lawmakers had gone into hiding due to the fear of being arrested.

The arrest of the PTI’s MPA took place in Murree by the Punjab police, concerning a case of vandalism on the Motorway (M-1) on May 9, for which charges were registered against him at the Chamkani police station.

Although several other former lawmakers from Peshawar, including Fazal Ilahi, Malik Wajid, Asif Khan, and former provincial minister Ishtiaq Urmar, were also implicated in the case, they have not been arrested thus far.