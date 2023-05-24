PTI workers hiding identities, removing party flags from houses

Mardan - In the wake of the recent crackdown by the Mardan police against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in damaging the statue of Capt Karnal Sher Khan and other government and public properties during protest rallies on May 9, a significant number of PTI members have taken measures to hide their identities and remove party flags from their residences. This development has hindered the party’s ability to organize subsequent protest rallies in the City area.

Sources within the PTI indicate that many of the party’s workers, who primarily come from impoverished backgrounds, are unable to afford legal representation for their cases and bail. Consequently, several PTI office bearers, lawmakers, local leaders, and active workers have gone underground to evade arrest. Meanwhile, certain PTI leaders who allegedly accumulated wealth and assets during their time in the PTI government, along with securing lucrative jobs and other privileges, have also chosen to disappear in this critical situation.

Expressing their discontent, some PTI workers, including Sadat Khan Tawani, have publicly criticized Atif Khan and other former party lawmakers through audio and video messages shared on WhatsApp groups. They accuse these individuals of abandoning the party’s less fortunate workers to their fate, vowing to disclose Atif Khan’s name if they are apprehended.

The disgruntled PTI workers feel that the police have been subjecting them and their families to humiliation and disrespect through house raids, while former ministers, lawmakers, senators, and influential local leaders of the party have been left untouched.

The PTI workers from modest backgrounds are now calling upon party chairman Imran Khan to address the situation and demand support from former ministers, ex-lawmakers, senators, and influential local leaders within the PTI. They seek assistance from these individuals to protect the rights and well-being of the party’s workers in the current challenging circumstances.