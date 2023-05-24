Punjab announces summer vacations for schools, colleges

Summer vacations in all schools across Punjab will commence on June 6 and conclude on August 20, secretary school education announced on Wednesday.

Last week, the Government of Sindh had announced that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The provincial education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes.

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

The announcement is applicable for all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.