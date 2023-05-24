Punjab Info minister takes digs at PTI chief

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minis­ter for Information Aamir Mir, while advising Imran Khan to die of shame, said that ‘Lalchi’ Khan accepted to receive 534,000 dollars as aid from the Pakistani American community for 25 so-called martyrs of the May 9th incident.

Aamir Mir asked Imran Khan to provide the list of 25 so-called martyrs of PTI in whose name he has col­lected 534,000 dollars as aid. This foreign funding will also be used to spread chaos and disorder like on May 9, Aamir Mir said.

He further said that on May 9, the Punjab Police was banned from using weapons so that there would be no bloodshed. The claim of 25 deaths from PTI is the biggest lie in re­cent history, Amir Mir said. He also said that the Punjab government strongly re­jects the propaganda on so­cial media that a reference is being filed by the govern­ment against Justice Ijaz Butar, the judge of the La­hore Anti-Terrorism Court. The spokesperson said that the propaganda being done on social media in this re­gard is false and baseless and there is no truth in it and the main purpose of this false propaganda is to create misunderstandings between the government and the judiciary.