Quetta dwellers express dismay over slow pace of QDP

QUETTA - The delay in construction of roads under Quetta Develop­ment Package (QDP) has led to increase problems of the citizens.

The residents urged the gov­ernment to expedite the con­struction work under QDP to complete the package on time with quality and sustainability.

Talking to media, Malik Bashir demanded for expediting the progress of work on the proj­ects by removing the concerns of various stakeholders about the projects as soon as possible to ensure its early completion.

Sadat Baloch, another resi­dent demanded of the chief minister to conduct an inqui­ry over unnecessary delay in construction and embezzle­ment of funds in the project and said that the departments concerned should take steps for micro-level management by developing effective mech­anisms for the implementa­tion of projects.

The government allocated a special package three years back for the provincial capital to expand its roads, improve the sewerage system, installa­tion of street lights and con­struction of footpaths to re­store the lost beauty of the city and provide better facilities to the masses, he said.

Meanwhile, the Balochi­tan government had allocated Rs24.542 billion for the pack­age with aim to bring a positive change in the city and resolving public difficulties in the future.

The projects initiated under QDP included construction and rehabilitation of Sariab Road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samugli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road.