Qureshi is currently in Adiala Jail: Additional AGP tells IHC

The Islamabad police on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that they are unaware of the whereabouts of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was rearrested outside Adiala Jail immediately after his release.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case while lawyer Taimoor Malik represented Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the court.

During the hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, the police informed the court that there were six previous cases registered against the former foreign minister.

The court asked the police to provide details of the cases in which the PTI leader had been arrested.

As court resumed hearing after break, the additional attorney general submitted details of cases registered against Qureshi.

“Eight cases are registered against PTI leader and he is currently in Adiala Jail,” additional AGP told the court.

At this, the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed Qureshi’s lawyer to approach relevant forum for bail in cases registered against Qureshi.

‘Qureshi put under house arrest’

Earlier today, it learnt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema have been put under house arrest for 15 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

The orders for the PTI leaders’ house arrest were issued by the Rawalpindi commissioner.

The former foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema have been placed under house arrest for 15 days.