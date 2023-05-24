Rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

LARKANA-All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union Larkana Zone here on Tuesday evening took out a rally against the violent incidents of 9th May, to show solidarity and support for Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police. The rally started from Power House which marched on Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by Superintending Engineer SEPCO Larkana Circle Abdul Ghaffar Maka, Regional Chairman WAPDA Hydro Labor Union Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Zonal Chairman Abdullah Soomro, Muhammad Hashim Gaad along with several others.

Executive Engineer Asghar Sangi, Executive Engineer Shah Muhammad Bajkani, officers of SEPCO and a large number of Workers of the Union and people from various walks of life participated in the rally. The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces, Rangers and Police.

While addressing the rally Abdul Ghaffar Maka said Pakistan’s eternal sacrifices for the country condemn the events of May 9. Regional Chairman WAPDA Hydro Labor Union Nisar Ahmed Shaikh, Zonal Chairman Abdullah Soomro, Muhammad Hashim Gaad others said that May 9 is a black day in the country’s history when miscreants damaged the residence of the Corps Commander, the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other government property in Lahore, KPK and Islamabad. They strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

During the protest, the workers of the political party used derogatory words about the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them are intolerable. They said that Pakistan Army is the need of our country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan’s forces from the bottom of their hearts.

The speakers said that some politicians are criticizing the Pakistan Army for their political purposes. These elements cannot be in favour of Pakistan.

We knew that these political parties are following the agenda of anti-national elements to please their foreign masters. They said that the young generation should wake up and discourage such elements. They expressed that every Pakistani has a democratic right to express their feelings within the ambit of law and morality and no one has the right to insult the offices of the Pakistan Army and the statues of our martyrs. They also said that we are with the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Army is serving day and night to defend the country’s borders and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have sacrificed their lives for the country. They proved that Pakistan Army is the bravest army in the world against whom the heartache of millions of people cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The speakers demanded that the miscreants involved in the attacks in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities of the country should be brought to justice and punished severely so that such incidents do not happen in the future. They said that the leadership of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union and all the workers will stand side by side with their country and its great armed forces and declare war against the enemies of the country. The speakers also demanded the government bring to justice the criminals involved in the May 9 terror attack and immediately bury this evil calamity created in the country so that the people of Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief.