Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Rally in Chitral expresses solidarity with Armed Forces

Rally in Chitral expresses solidarity with Armed Forces
Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Chitral     -     In a display of unity and support for the armed forces, Chitral City witnessed a resounding peace rally on May 23. Led by Farmanullah, the rally commenced from Ataliq Bazar, traversed various bazaars, and reached the Cantonment bridge near Chitral Scouts headquarters on the bypass road. From there, it continued towards Chitral Bazar, attracting participants from different political parties, traders, social workers, representatives of civil society, and shopkeepers.

Amidst the rally, passionate social workers brandished placards and banners adorned with slogans, emphasizing solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces. The air echoed with resolute chants in favour of the armed forces, national unity, and integrity, while also condemning the vandalism that occurred on May 9 following the arrest of Imran Khan Niazi from the PTI. Many rally participants proudly waved national flags from their motorcycles and cars, fervently voicing their support for the Pakistan Army.

Speaking to the media, rally participants stressed that their involvement transcended political affiliations, serving as a profound manifestation of solidarity with the Pakistan Army. They emphasized that the presence of the armed forces ensured a peaceful nation, underscoring the turmoil evident in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Palestine as cautionary examples.

The participants vehemently denounced those who propagated hatred against national institutions or engaged in attacks on national properties and military installations. They wholeheartedly rejected such negative agendas and nefarious designs.

