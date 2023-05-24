Scorpion-bitten girl Khadija Baloch dies due to lack of vaccination

QUETTA - A tanager girl named Khadija Baloch, a resident of Barkhan district of Balo­chistan died a day later from a lethal scorpion sting due to a lack of proper treatment and vaccination in the area.

Every year, dozens of people have been lost their lives agonisingly in Balochistan for not having the proper treatment and vaccine facilities re­garding snake and scorpion stings, Chairman of Shams Hamzazai Jalal Kakar told media.

He said the majority of district hos­pitals are incapable to provide treat­ment facilities and vaccines regarding snake and scorpion bites.

The provincial government should take steps to ensure the presence of doctors, concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he added. Loralai, the divisional head­quarter has a teaching hospital but evidently there was lack of facilities in the hospital which was unable to cater to the influx of patients in the area, he added.

Jalal urged the government to take more steps to provide better health­care facilities and improve conditions in the hospitals to restore the confi­dence of the public in the healthcare system. The local people demanded of the Balochistan government to take notice of the issue so that the people could avail the facility of the vaccine in the hospitals. Talking to media, an official of the health department said that various steps were being taken to ensure the presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

He said the provincial government was committed to provide missing fa­cilities to the hospitals across the prov­ince to ensure improved healthcare facilities. The government had decen­tralised the procurement of medicine and every district has the authority to procure medicine, he informed.