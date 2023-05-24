Security forces eliminate six terrorists in north waziristan operation

Six terrorists were neutralized in a successful operation carried out by security forces in North Waziristan, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The operation, based on intelligence information, was conducted in the Kot Azam district of South Waziristan with the aim of eradicating the threats to peace.

The Pakistan army's public relations department stated that the security forces swiftly acted on the classified intelligence, targeting the enemies of peace in the region. As a result of the operation, six terrorists were killed in a firefight.

These individuals were known to be involved in carrying out attacks against security forces and engaging in the targeted killings of innocent civilians.

During the operation, the security forces successfully seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the deceased terrorists. A thorough search operation is still underway in the area to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining terrorists.

Security forces continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasising the commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

These operations against terrorist elements are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of the civilian population and preserving stability in the affected areas.