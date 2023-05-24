Serafi talks symbolism in Rajwa Al-Saif’s henna gown ahead of Jordan’s royal wedding

DUBAI-On Monday night, Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Al-Saif, who will marry Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1. Al-Saif looked radiant in an ethereal white creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, who spoke to Arab News about the meaning behind the fashion statement.

“When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this exceptional and historical moment. What I am especially proud of is communicating the love story between the Crown Prince and Rajwa in the design itself,” Serafi told Arab News, adding that she was first briefed about the design at the end of February 2023. “The brief was that she wanted to wear something very modest and something from Saudi Arabian culture, but with a modern twist. She wanted the piece to be very elegant, and she also wanted it to be white,” added Serafi, whose label Honayda became the first Saudi fashion brand to be showcased at luxury London department store Harrods in 2022. For the gown, Serafi took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Saif’s family is from.

“The thobe is known for its long sleeves. They’re so long, the sleeves become the veil of the bride’s dress,” said Serafi. “The white colour usually symbolizes purity and elegance. And there is a beautiful meaning to a bride wearing white. However, the henna dress is not really known to be white. So, this ias a modern and new take,” added Serafi, talking about Al-Saif’s desire to wear white on the occasion. Another bride who wore white to celebrate her henna party recently was Al-Saif’s future sister-in-law, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, ahead of her marriage with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, which took place on March 12.