Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema put under house arrest for 15 days

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema have been put under house arrest for 15 days under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) section 3.

The orders for the PTI leaders’ house arrest were issued by the Rawalpindi commissioner.

The former foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema have been placed under house arrest for 15 days.

It may be noted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were on Tuesday rearrested from outside Adiala Jail after the IHC had ordered their release.

“I am not leaving the party. I am with the party, and I will stay with the party,” Qureshi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, presiding over the case at the IHC imposed a conditional release for Qureshi, requiring the submission of an affidavit by his legal representatives.