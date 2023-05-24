Shaukat Khanum Hospital hosts event

LAHORE-The Nursing Division of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) in Lahore and Peshawar organised an event to celebrate the vital role of nurses in healthcare. More than one hundred nurses from different areas of SKMCH&RC and other institutions including PKLI and National Hospital attended the event. Nursing Director of SKMCH&RC Ms. Rehana Elahi, Medical Director of SKMCH&RC Dr Asif Loya, and Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC Dr Aasim Yusuf were also present. Ms Rehana Elahi said that the coronavirus pandemic challenged healthcare systems around the world and nurses rose to this challenge and were at the frontline in this battle. She said that this event was organised as part of a series of activities organised in month of May, which is the birth month of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, to celebrate nurses and their commitment and dedication to patients and families.

Dr Aasim Yusuf said, “We are grateful for all the hard work that nurses do, round the clock, to take care of patients. Hospitals cannot run without nurses.” He elaborated on this year’s International Nurses Day theme “Our Nurses. Our Future” in the context of SKMCH&RC and explained the steps taken by the Shaukat Khanum facilities to invest, protect, value and respect nurses. In his message for nurses, he said, “You are the patients’ advocates and your role is paramount in ensuring patient safety.”

Nurses from different areas gave presentations on community engagement, recognition of nurses, and self-care. Certificates were presented to the top three winners of the poster presentations. A tableau was also performed by the students of Post RN BS Oncology Nursing Degree Programme from SKMCH&RC to highlight the importance of nursing SOPs in ensuring patient safety.