Sindh, Centre agree to work together against menace of drugs

KARACHI-The Federal and Sindh governments have joined hands to work together to avert the drug menace, particularly synthetic drugs so that the young generation, the future of the country, could be protected and rehabilitated if affected. This emerged in a meeting held between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Syed Sardar Shah, Ismail Rahu, Mukesh Chawla, Sajid Jokhio, Sharjeel Memon, Advisors – Murtaza Wahab and Aijaz Jakhrani, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Adl IGs Javed Odho and Munir Shaikh. The federal govt team comprised DG ANF Maj Gen. Aneeq Rehman, Force Commander ANF Brig Waqar, Col Perviaz of MATRC, Joint Director Col Adnan, and others.

The provincial government was acknowledged for taking the lead in conducting a successful operation against drug trafficking and menace. “The menace of synthetic drugs which had penetrated into educational institutions in Sindh has been stopped to a great extent.”

The Chief Minister said that the penetration of synthetic drugs into educational institutions particularly in Karachi was a great threat to our children. He said that he constituted a Provincial Task Force on Control of Narcotics under his chairmanship in 2019 for providing policy guidelines.

The CM said that a committee under the DG Rangers has also been constituted to control Narcotics drugs on provincial Borders, coordinate with all relevant agencies and present monthly progress reports to the Provincial Task Force. “We have another Committee under the IG Police to Control Narcotics/Drugs in all cities & towns of the province.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti formally inaugurated Benazir Shaheed Model Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Manghopir here on Tuesday.

The MATRC is a state-of-the-art facility established by the provincial government with the help of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control, and other national and international partners. The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, industrialists, Provincial Ministers, ANF DG, and others. Federal Minister for Narcotic Control Shahzain Bugti said that there was a dire need to work in close coordination with all the provincial governments so that the drug menace could be eliminated. He said that earlier, in some areas people were using drugs but now it has become accessible to the school children and affecting them badly. The federal minister said that Arabic and Chinese languages would be taught to the drug addicts being rehabilitated here at the Center so that they could be provided jobs. He emphasised the need for working in jails where drugs were being paddled and used. Shahzain Bugti thanked the chief minister and his party leadership for supporting him for the cause.