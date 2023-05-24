Siraj wants people to support JI for corruption-free country

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that the people should support his party to see a corruption-free country.

Addressing a seminar, Mr Haq targeted his political opponents and said, "All political parties have been exposed. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are fighting each other for the sake of power."

Speaking about the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Haq said, "Corruption has increased in KP. The centre has not fulfilled its promises to solve the problems faced by KP."

Earlier on Friday, after escaping from the bomb blast in Zhob, Mr Haq said that life and death are in the hands of Allah.

Addressing a public gathering, Mr Haq said, "I am not afraid of death." Stressing the need for education, Mr Haq said his party wants to see a country where every child gets an education.

"I wanted to see peace and prosperity in the country. So-called political leaders and generals ruled the country," he maintained.

Highlighting the unemployment issues in the country, Mr Haq rued, "There is no employment for the youth. The country is witnessing an increase in unemployment."

Mr Haq underscored the problems facing Balochistan, he said, "Unemployment is increasing in Balochistan, which is the largest province in terms of all types of minerals."