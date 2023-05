KARACHI - The employees of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Tuesday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries in Karachi’s Korangi Area. Ac­cording to the details, Sindh government’s Solid Waste Management Board employ­ees gathered outside the SS­WMB office in Korangi and recorded a protest against non-payment of salaries. The employees chanted slogans against the authorities re­sponsible for the delay in sal­ary disbursement.