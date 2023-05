"Takreem-e-Shuhada Convention" will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday to pay glowing tribute on behalf of the entire nation to the Shuhada.

In a statement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the families of Shuhada will also be invited in the convention.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will also address the convention in which he will condemn the May 9 incident and also pay homage to Shuhada and Ghazis.