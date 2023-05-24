The dreaded assessment  

When I think back to my school years, the word “assessment” immediately brings back memories of anxiety and stress. I remember how I used to dread the days leading up to the high-stakes board exams, and how my sleep patterns were disrupted as I tried to cram as much information as possible into my brain.

Looking back, I realize now that this approach to assessment was flawed. It created a disconnect between what was being taught and what was being assessed, leading to a lack of engagement and motivation among students.

Have you ever heard students expressing excitement about assessments? Probably not. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Assessments can be valuable tools for learning and growth if approached with the right mindset and strategies. The truth is that many schools confuse the testing culture with the assessment culture, resulting in a loss of opportunity to create a positive and dynamic learning experience.

Educators must recognize the value of assessments as part of the learning process and design them purposefully to support and enhance student learning. Assessments should be viewed as a supportive and empowering tool that provides opportunities for students to reflect on their learning, identify their strengths and weaknesses, and plan their next steps.

MINAHIL JAFFERY,

Lahore.