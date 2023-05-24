The role of expatriates in driving development and empowerment: The case of Mian Raza Ahmad Khan and Raza Empire

Mian Raza Ahmad Khan is a Pakistani businessman, philanthropist, and politician recognized for his notable contributions to various sectors in Pakistan. His career is characterized by significant achievements in business and a strong commitment to community service.

Early life and education

Khan was born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan. His educational journey commenced at Aitchison College, where he studied from 1993 to 1995.

Career

Banking and Entrepreneurship

Khan started his professional career at the Muslim Commercial Bank. In the pursuit of entrepreneurial endeavors, he launched his first venture, Raza CNG Station, in Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat, at the age of 34. With a keen business acumen, he expanded this venture into a thriving conglomerate.

In 2012, Khan ventured into the fashion industry by establishing Al Hoor Clothing Pakistan. The brand gained immense popularity, which led to the opening of multiple franchises across the country, including Lahore, Mirpur AJK, Okara, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Kharian, Gujrat, and Jhelum.

Khan's innovative thinking and business expertise allowed him to establish and lead successful enterprises in diverse sectors, such as retail, fashion, and petroleum. His entrepreneurial achievements have been recognized with several prestigious awards and honors.

Philanthropy

Apart from his business accomplishments, Khan is known for his commitment to societal causes. He has served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations including the Red Cross, UNICEF, and Edhi Foundation, making substantial contributions to each.

Khan has initiated several charitable projects, one of which focuses on organizing marriages and providing support for disadvantaged youth, particularly women. His active participation in community service is evident in his volunteer work and resource allocation to assist those in need.

Career in the UK

In pursuit of further professional development, Khan relocated to the UK, where he serves as a lawyer and immigration consultant. In 2019, he joined Overseas Pakistan Legal Services Limited as Country Manager with the mission of addressing challenges faced by the overseas Pakistani community.

Legacy

Mian Raza Ahmad Khan's significant contributions to the business world and social sector highlight his role as a beacon of success and service in Pakistan. His commitment to philanthropy, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to aiding the overseas Pakistani community continue to inspire many, ensuring his legacy will influence future generations.

