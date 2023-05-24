Three police officers suspended for patronising criminals

KARACHI -As many as three police offi­cials have been suspended for patronising criminal activities in the city.

The IG suspended Station House Office (SHO) Clifton, Mir Imtiaz Jatt, Head Con­stable, Sajid Qureshi, and Police Officer, Mazhar, for patronising crimes in their appointed area. Moreover, all three police officials have been directed to report to the headquarters of the Garden Security B-Company in the South Zone.

The action taken by the IG Sindh Task Force follows their recent raid in Kalakot, which led to the discovery and sei­zure of a gutka factory. In a separate operation conducted in Sachal, the task force un­earthed another gutka factory after which the SHO of Sachal faced suspension and has been instructed to report to the B-company. The Tast force conducted raids in various po­lice station limits to combat illegal tobacco production and ensure a safer environment for the residents.

TWO ROBBERS, DRUG PEDDLER ARRESTED IN KARACHI

Two robbers and a drug peddler were arrested by the Karachi police in two differ­ent operations from Korangi Industrial area.

Illegal weapons, motorcycles and three mobile phones were recovered from the arrested suspects. Cases were regis­tered against the suspects.

Police arrested them suc­cessfully from their hideout in a coordinated and well de­signed operation. In another operation police nabbed a drug dealer. Police official said that illegal weapons, motorcycles and three mobile phones have been recovered from the sus­pects. Police said the law will be brought to action against the suspects and they will be punished according to the rules enumerated in legal codes.

SINDH IGP ANNOUNCES CASH REWARD FOR IOS

Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, has announced a cash reward of Rs300,000 for the investigating officer (IO) if the criminal is sentenced to death in a narcotics case.

According to the details, Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, in an unofficial conversation with the media, said that if the criminal is sentenced to death in the narcotics case, the investigating officer of the case will be given a reward of Rs300,000. He said that if the High Court also upholds the death penalty, the investigat­ing officer will be awarded an additional Rs200,000.

Talking about the crime in the metropolis, Sindh IG said, “If there is a crime, there should be a First Information Report (FIR), those SHOs will be suspended who found re­frain from registering FIRs.”

He said that if some crimi­nals are punished, it will yield positive results to others. In addition to recognising good performance, rewards have also been given to investigat­ing officers, and funds have been recommended for re­warding police officers with good performance.