Tragedy on May 9 an attack on integrity of country, says Governor

KARACHI -Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that they will not spare those who were responsible for May 9 tragedy. He said this while speaking at the National Solidarity Dialogue held in the Governor House here on Tuesday.

The business community present in the dialogue also completely showed their soli­darity with Pakistan Army. The Governor said that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoul­der with its army.

Kamran Tessori said that the tragedy on May 9 was an attack on the integrity of the country. He said that the entire nation was united against the tragedy.