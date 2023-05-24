Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tragedy on May 9 an attack on integrity of country, says Governor

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that they will not spare those who were responsible for May 9 tragedy. He said this while speaking at the National Solidarity Dialogue held in the Governor House here on Tuesday. 

The business community present in the dialogue also completely showed their soli­darity with Pakistan Army. The Governor said that the whole nation stood shoulder to shoul­der with its army. 

Kamran Tessori said that the tragedy on May 9 was an attack on the integrity of the country. He said that the entire nation was united against the tragedy.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023