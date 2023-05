Four people, including two soldiers and a police constable embraced martyrdom when a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

Accordig to ISPR, The suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe.

Resultantly, Naik Said Ullah Shah and Sepoy Jawad Khan, Police Constable Hakeem Jan and an innocent civilian embraced martyrdom.