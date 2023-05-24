UHS Board of Governors meeting held

LAHORE - The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Gov­ernors ( BoG) was held, on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Sheikh Ahmad Farooq, in which it gave nod to the establish­ment of the UHS College of Pharmacy and the commencement of the Doc­tor of Pharmacy degree programme.

The annual fee for a five-year Pharm. D. degree programme will be Rs.3 lakh. The board also approved the recruitment of faculty for the col­lege. The faculty will be recruited on BPS and TTS as per the requirement of the Pharmacy Council Pakistan (PCP) and Higher Education Com­mission (HEC), respectively. While approving the concept of establish­ing a University Medical College in the meeting, the Board directed that in this regard the establishment of a state-of-the-art teaching hospital be initiated at the Jinnah campus dur­ing the next three years.

At this point, it was also agreed to establish a Professional Skills Devel­opment Center (PSDC) for profes­sional training of medical and health care staff. The board members were informed that the PSDC will propose, design and execute training related to clinical skills, disaster manage­ment, HR, finance, legal & IT skills for the improvement of employee efficiency and competence. More­over, it will submit funding propos­als related to clinical-skill-based training courses to various national and international funding organiza­tions/ institutions. This center will be housed on the Jinnah campus.

The board appreciated the project of certification of around 600 medi­cal officers and dental surgeons in medico-legal examination through­out Punjab and gave its administra­tive and financial approval.

This was the first meeting of the UHS BoG held at Jinnah Campus Kala Shah Kaku. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Profes­sor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, noted chartered accountant Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, representatives of Special­ized Healthcare and Finance depart­ments of Punjab, Registrar UHS Pro­fessor Nadia Naseem, and Treasurer Baquee Bin Hanif. Chairman Akhu­wat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib par­ticipated through a video link.

At the start of the meeting, UHS VC informed the members about the development works in City and Jinnah campuses. The Board ap­proved the adoption of the Punjab Government’s policy for providing financial assistance to the families of university employees who died during service. Additionally, con­tract extensions and new recruit­ments of academic and administra­tive staff were also approved.