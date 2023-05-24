UHS Board of Governors meeting held

LAHORE - The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Governors ( BoG) was held, on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Justice (retired) Sheikh Ahmad Farooq, in which it gave nod to the establishment of the UHS College of Pharmacy and the commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy degree programme.
The annual fee for a five-year Pharm. D. degree programme will be Rs.3 lakh. The board also approved the recruitment of faculty for the college. The faculty will be recruited on BPS and TTS as per the requirement of the Pharmacy Council Pakistan (PCP) and Higher Education Commission (HEC), respectively. While approving the concept of establishing a University Medical College in the meeting, the Board directed that in this regard the establishment of a state-of-the-art teaching hospital be initiated at the Jinnah campus during the next three years.
At this point, it was also agreed to establish a Professional Skills Development Center (PSDC) for professional training of medical and health care staff. The board members were informed that the PSDC will propose, design and execute training related to clinical skills, disaster management, HR, finance, legal & IT skills for the improvement of employee efficiency and competence. Moreover, it will submit funding proposals related to clinical-skill-based training courses to various national and international funding organizations/ institutions. This center will be housed on the Jinnah campus.
The board appreciated the project of certification of around 600 medical officers and dental surgeons in medico-legal examination throughout Punjab and gave its administrative and financial approval.
This was the first meeting of the UHS BoG held at Jinnah Campus Kala Shah Kaku. The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, noted chartered accountant Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, representatives of Specialized Healthcare and Finance departments of Punjab, Registrar UHS Professor Nadia Naseem, and Treasurer Baquee Bin Hanif. Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib participated through a video link.
At the start of the meeting, UHS VC informed the members about the development works in City and Jinnah campuses. The Board approved the adoption of the Punjab Government’s policy for providing financial assistance to the families of university employees who died during service. Additionally, contract extensions and new recruitments of academic and administrative staff were also approved.