Unannounced loadshedding irks masses

Rawalpindi-Hours long unannounced loadshedding of electricity in various areas of district that too in harsh weather has irked the masses badly.

Besides triggering severe water shortage, the suspension of electricity has also disrupted business activities.

People spend the whole night under open sky in scorching heat due to hours long power outages in areas of Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi, Dhamial Road, Chakri, Bank Colony, Bunda Nagyal, Hayyal, Jorian, Kalyal, Shahpur, Adiala Road, Gulshanabad, Landco, Sanjoli Estate, Kehkashan Colony, Jarahi, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Ali Town, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Dhama Syedan, Mubarak Lane, Dhoke Juma and many other localities.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, Asad Khan, a resident of Jhawara, said that due to hours long suspension of power supply, the operations of tube wells in the city and Cantonment areas was affected, creating a short supply of water for the residents of the city and Cantonment areas.

He said that frequent power cuts and low voltage forced citizens to shut down their fridge and other machinery to save them from developing faults.

Imran Ali, another resident of Dhamial, was of view that WAPDA suspended electricity for hours causing immense troubles for citizens in hot and harsh weather.

He said that he made many phone calls to SDO Office for lodging complaint but nobody received calls.

“Power cuts and unannounced load-shedding after every two hours have become a routine in the city, exacerbating the woes of the students, said Usman Tariq, a government employee.

He said that the power disruption has also badly affected the working routine in government and private offices.

Many other citizens said that IESCO should not suspend the electricity supply during night time as they want to sleep after day long work routine.

They said that the Prime Minister should take notice of hours long loadshedding or else the public will stage protest demonstrations.