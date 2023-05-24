Unlike PML-N and PPP, PTI leaders fail to prove mettle

ISLAMABAD - Politics has always been a harsh job in Pa­kistan. It’s a game of pa­tience, test of nerves and above all display of firmness in the face of hardships. Whenev­er an ordeal falls on an individual or a political party, it’s actually a test of its leadership.

A popular party may become more popular with the leadership act­ing wisely and similarly, wrong decisions can ruin a political entity to the core. Imran-led PTI re­mained the most pop­ular party among the masses in recent politi­cal history of the coun­try. It emerged victo­rious in 30 out of 37 by-elections across the country just a few months back. And one decision revolving around the arrest of the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court proved fatal for the par­ty. The people are leaving the party on a regular ba­sis. And the reason behind all such decisions is just the ‘anti-state’ policies of the top leadership. The other factor behind the people quitting the par­ty might have been coercion by certain quarters. But one thing is clear that the party failed to show the mettle. The ordeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had once appeared to be far from over in the past. But the party leadership and the workers remained resolute, stood by the party and survived oppres­sion, if any. President Asif Ali Zardari suffered a lot at the hands of his political opponents but he stood firm like a rock. He believed that the charges were politically motivated. He was never convicted, nev­ertheless he spent 11 years in jail.

Similarly, PML-N leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and Sheh­baz Sharif faced the law with dignity. The leadership of both the parties endured the ordeal with faith in people and the justice system. The leadership faced challenges in the past and can face challenges in future, it seems. They are not worried about their existence as their workers remain as resolute as a rock in the face of pressures. On the other hand, Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which once claimed to be a party of people, is seemingly on the verge of dis­integration given the political situation it is in, espe­cially after the May 9 events. Tally is on the rise as PTI leaders’ exodus continues following the May 9 riots across the country. The aftermath of the May 9 violence has led to an increasing number of PTI leaders parting ways with the party, with the total reaching 24 as of Tuesday. The most prominent fig­ure to exit the party so far is former federal minis­ter Dr Shireen Mazari. She had been detained for over a week despite court orders for her release, and announced her departure from both the par­ty and politics altogether on Tuesday, citing fam­ily reasons. Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, a former PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Khan­ewal also joined Mazari. In a press conference, Nia­zi condemned the attacks on military installations and maintained that such actions could not have occurred without the support of the party leader­ship. He further claimed that the events of May 9 had brought joy to India, insinuating a connection between the PTI’s actions and India’s interests. For­mer Punjab information minister Fayazul Has­san Chohan, Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani, a former MPA from Bahawalpur, and Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri from Sheikupura have also for­mally announced their departure from the party.