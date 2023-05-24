Use of IT, reforms are being introduced to improve governance and service delivey, says CS

LAHORE - The Chief Secretary Punjab, on Tuesday, issued instructions to ex­tend the scope of E-Filing and Of­fice Automation System (EFOAS) to the offices of divisional commis­sioners and deputy commissioners.

He gave these instructions while presiding over the Secretaries’ Conference at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed progress on the paperless working system in the departments, pending inqui­ries and pension cases.

The Chief Secretary said that with the use of IT, reforms are being in­troduced to improve governance and service delivery. He mentioned that the offices of all the divisional com­missioners and deputy commission­ers would also be connected to the e-filing system. He said that EFOAS is already going on successfully in South Punjab. He directed that the training of officers regarding paper­less system in all departments be completed by June 15.

The Chief Secretary also issued in­structions regarding early disposal of pending departmental inquiries and pension cases. He said that no inquiry should remain pending for more than six months and pensions should be issued to the retired gov­ernment employees without delay.

Chairman PITB Faisal Yusuf briefed the meeting on EFOAS and other IT reforms. The meeting was informed that pending inquiries and pension cases are being dealt with on priority basis, and promo­tion boards and departmental com­mittees have promoted more than 4100 employees to the next grades during the last one month. The ad­ditional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (South Punjab), ad­ditional chief secretary (Home), Senior Member Board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Develop­ment and secretaries of depart­ments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners partici­pated through video link.