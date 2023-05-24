Village councils’ chairmen blame LG official for corruption

Khyber - Several Chairmen of village councils (VC) and neighbourhood councils (NC) have accused an Assistant Director (AD) in the local government of engaging in corrupt practices related to the formation of essential documents in Tehsil Landi Kotal. The Chairmen, including Yad Wazir, Haji Khan, Haji Sher, and Nazek Shah of NC- 2, NC-01, VC-17, and NC-04 respectively, alleged that the council’s Secretaries were charging Rs 300 per certificate for birth, death, and marriage certificates. Out of this amount, they claimed that Rs 50 was being deposited into the personal bank account of the Assistant Director via the easy paisa mobile payment service.

The Chairmen stated that as per their assigned authority to rectify and attest public documents, the Secretaries of the village and neighbourhood councils were charging the fee from the applicants. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that after deducting the NADRA fee, the remaining money was being added to the Assistant Director’s account, which they believed was unfair. They argued that according to the rules, the money should be deposited into a joint account of the Chairman and Secretary and used to cover the expenses of the Chairmen’s offices.

The Chairmen further commented that although joint accounts had been set up, the Secretaries, who were employees of the local government, were not allowed to sign cheques without the permission of the Assistant Director. They also pointed out that a significant number of forms, approximately 60 to 90, were being processed for various certificates in the tehsil chairman’s office, indicating a substantial amount of corrupted income.

In response to these allegations, the councillors demanded an audit of the funds accumulated in the Assistant Director’s account over the past 14 months. They threatened to prevent the Secretaries from depositing any more money into the Assistant Director’s account. One of the council Secretaries, speaking anonymously, mentioned that they charged Rs 300 for urgent certificates and Rs 150 for normal ones. Out of this fee, approximately Rs 78 was paid to NADRA, Rs 50 was deposited into the Assistant Director’s account, and the remaining amount was used by the Secretaries and local staff with the approval of higher authorities.

When contacted regarding the matter, the Assistant Director of the local government, Mamoon Nawaz, stated that the official charge for making marriage, birth, and death certificates was Rs 100 per certificate.