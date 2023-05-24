Wapda players shine in 34th National Games’ tennis event

LAHORE-Wapda players excelled in the 34th National Games’ team tennis event after the colorful opening ceremony of the event, professionally organized by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) management at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by all the teams, officials, and tennis enthusiasts. Mr. Justice Ejaz Yousaf, President Balochistan Tennis Association (BTA), was the chief guest. PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), BTA SVP Mumtaz Yousaf, KPTA Secretary Umar Ayaz, and many others attended the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the men’s and women’s tennis teams’ matches also took place. In the Men’s team event, Wapda started well and routed young Islamabad team 2-0. Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-1 while M Abid beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-2. PAF team beat Navy 2-0 with M Shoaib thrashing Taimur Malik 6-0, 6-0, and Abbas Khan thumping Noufil Malik 6-1, 6-0. KP beat Punjab 2-0 with Barkatullah hammering Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-0 and Hamid Israr beating Asad Zaman 6-2, 6-3. Second seed Army beat HEC 2-0. Abdullah Adnan beat Uzair Khan 6-1, 6-2 and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-1.

In the Women’s team event, Wapda beat PAF 2-0. Sarah Ibrahim Khan beat Shiza Sajid 6-0, 6-1, and Ushna Suhail beat Zainab Ali Naqvi 6-0, 6-0. Islamabad beat KPK 2-0. Kainat Ali beat Oreen 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-0. Mahvish Chishtie beat Maryam 6-0, 6-0 to complete a comfortable win.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan conveyed his appreciation to the PTF Management and Balochistan Tennis Association (BTA) for conducting the event in a highly professional manner. He also lauded the efforts of the PTF Management for conducting the opening ceremony in a befitting style commensurate with the prestigious 34th National Games event. He wished everyone all the best with the hope that some excellent tennis will be witnessed.

Meanwhile, in the National Games’ taekwondo event at BEUITM, Quetta, the teams from provinces, departments, services, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Islamabad are participating. The said games are being conducted by Pakistan Olympic Association and Govt of Balochistan. On the third day, the events of Khyrougi and Poomsae events were held and after tough competitions, Army finished first, Air Force second and HEC third.

Meanwhile, Punjab athletes added three more medals to their National Games medals tally on Tuesday. Punjab’s Kinza Asif grabbed silver medal in women’s 57kg weight category competition. In karate event, Punjab edged out strong Army team in Team Kata to win silver medal while Punjab’s M Kaif beat Sindh’s opponent in individual Kata for bronze medal. Overall, Punjab athletes have won 14 medals including 3 silver and 11 bronze medals so far in the Games.