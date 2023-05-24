Why Climate Change Adaptation needs to be energy-driven and gender-responsive

Pakistanis highly vulner­able to the impacts of climate change and in recent years, has witnessed increasing frequency and se­verity of flooding, droughts, food insecurity, water scarcity, heatwaves, and public health challenges. While mitigation strategies are crucial, climate adaptation is now a necessity as these impacts pose immi­nent and inescapable threats. Adaptation involves taking ac­tions to reduce the negative impacts of climate change by adjusting to new or changing conditions and building resil­ience to bounce back. As cli­mate change continues, it will exacerbate existing problems and create new ones requiring effective Climate Change Ad­aptation (CCA). And for this, energy is key.

The Energy needs of Adaptation

Many of the CCA strategies proposed by experts are depen­dent on energy-driven solutions and technologies. For example, adapting to climate change in Pakistan requires promoting ef­ficient farm machinery, regulat­ing the use of information and communication technologies, enhancing farmers’ and other workers’ education, and setting up off-grid renewable energy systems. Energy-related policies for groundwater pumping infra­structure, efficient irrigation practices, and solar-powered water recycling and purification are also needed to address wa­ter supply challenges. Increas­ing the resilience of the health sector, building more schools and hospitals, and introducing early warning systems are all measures that, directly or indi­rectly, rely on energy that must be affordable, reliable, sustain­able, and clean.

The link between energy ac­cess and CCA cannot be empha­sised enough. Previous stud­ies demonstrate that access to energy enhances development, knowledge, preparedness and socio-economic productivity, thereby building people’s resil­ience against climate change at the household, community and regional level. While Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy (2021) acknowledges the im­portance of technologies and digital services, it falls short in fully capturing the critical links between energy and CCA, spe­cifically in how energy access enables diverse capacities for climate adaptation.

More importantly, energy access can vary significantly for different regions and indi­viduals. The capacity to adapt to climate change depends on the level and quality of energy access available. For example, rural communities, dependent on agriculture and livestock susceptible to climate hazards, often lack access to essential energy services, amplifying their vulnerability. Similarly, urban slums with precarious infrastructures are more sus­ceptible to rising temperatures and heatwaves. Such unequal impacts across diverse socio-demographic groups highlight that climate change is not solely an environmental concern, but also a social one.

Climate change adaptation measures are not gender-neutral

Many studies highlight the disproportionate impact of cli­mate change on women. Those engaged in agriculture are strongly affected as they often have the least resources to adapt in a sector that is highly climate-sensitive. While men migrate for better opportunities, women are left with the dual burden of managing crops and household chores. Droughts intensify water scarcity and place extra burdens on women in fetching water, car­ing for the sick, and feeding their families. Low-income urban women face similar challenges with unreliable utility supplies, leading to health issues and hin­dering education and income generation. In remote areas, women and girls face increased risks of gender-based violence while seeking water. Floods, on the other hand, contribute to wa­ter stagnation, spreading diseas­es like malaria, which pregnant women are particularly vulnera­ble to. Temperature rises further endanger impoverished urban women and rural field workers, increasing the risk of heat stress, dehydration, and kidney disease. Limited energy access exacer­bates these challenges, making it even harder for women to adapt to climate change.

Women in Pakistan are par­ticularly vulnerable to the im­pacts of climate change due to limited access to resources and decision-making power, espe­cially in poor urban and remote rural contexts. Gender roles and socio-cultural norms contribute to differences in CCA measures between men and women. In re­gions with strong gender imbal­ances, climate change further marginalises women, increas­ing their vulnerability during extreme events and disrup­tions to their daily routines and household practices. While the national policy acknowledges the importance of addressing gendered dimensions of climate change, empowering women for CCA, particularly through en­hanced energy access, remains a significant challenge.

Creating an energy-driven Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap for women

In my research with collabora­tors from the Lahore University of Management Sciences, we are developing a Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap for wom­en in Pakistan. We use the World Banks Multi-Tier Framework for energy access to examine CCA strategies and tools across dif­ferent levels of energy access. This stratification is crucial be­cause specific CCA strategies align with different tiers (levels) of energy access. For example, as Table 1 shows, Tier 1 access enables basic lighting and mo­bile phone charging, support­ing adaptation strategies such as indoor lighting for women’s productive work, home-based income generation, education, communication and awareness; whereas Tier4 access provides household electricity for refrig­eration, water pumps and/or air coolers, and farm machin­ery enabling more advanced CCA strategies, including food preservation, storage of medi­cines, improved sanitation and thermal comfort (especially for pregnant women), and ef­ficient farming practices to reduce women’s physical la­bour and enhance crop yields. Hence, by facilitating varying levels of energy access, we can implement tailored climate change adaptation strategies that empower women eco­nomically and socially, while bolstering their resilience to climate change impacts.

Table 1: Multi-tier ma­trix for measuring access to household electricity supply. (Source: ESMAP)

The way forward: towards a climate-energy-gender nexus

The crucial role women play in tackling climate change is now recognised by the gov­ernment and reflected in the launch of its first-ever Climate Change Gender Action Plan. The plan aims to empower women to participate in cli­mate-related decision-making and achieve equal represen­tation across all phases of planning, design, and execu­tion, thereby maximising its impact. Moreover, the plan acknowledges the interlinks between gender and energy, drawing upon my previous research. This marks a signifi­cant milestone in the devel­opment and implementation of gender-responsive climate policies and practices.

Moving forward, as the coun­try develops its National Adap­tation Plan for climate change, it must take account of the cli­mate-energy-gender nexus to create a more sustainable, equi­table and resilient future.

Acknowledgements: This ar­ticle is based on a collaborative project with Dr Hassan Abbas Khan from the Lahore Univer­sity of Management Sciences. Special thanks to Reesha Arshad for her valuable contributions. The project was made possible through funding by the Brit­ish Council Researcher Links Climate Challenge Workshops Grant: Delivering a Sustainable Energy Transition for Pakistan.

WRITTEN BY RIHAB KHALID

Dr Rihab Khalid is the Isaac Newton Trust Research Fel­low at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge UK. Her research explores the intersec­tions of gender, energy and space-use in the Global South. She is passionate about prob­lem-driven research, believes in interdisciplinary collaborations and dreams of doing fieldwork across the globe. Follow her on Twitter and Linkedin.