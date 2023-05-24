Why Climate Change Adaptation needs to be energy-driven and gender-responsive

Pakistanis highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and in recent years, has witnessed increasing frequency and severity of flooding, droughts, food insecurity, water scarcity, heatwaves, and public health challenges. While mitigation strategies are crucial, climate adaptation is now a necessity as these impacts pose imminent and inescapable threats. Adaptation involves taking actions to reduce the negative impacts of climate change by adjusting to new or changing conditions and building resilience to bounce back. As climate change continues, it will exacerbate existing problems and create new ones requiring effective Climate Change Adaptation (CCA). And for this, energy is key.
The Energy needs of Adaptation
Many of the CCA strategies proposed by experts are dependent on energy-driven solutions and technologies. For example, adapting to climate change in Pakistan requires promoting efficient farm machinery, regulating the use of information and communication technologies, enhancing farmers’ and other workers’ education, and setting up off-grid renewable energy systems. Energy-related policies for groundwater pumping infrastructure, efficient irrigation practices, and solar-powered water recycling and purification are also needed to address water supply challenges. Increasing the resilience of the health sector, building more schools and hospitals, and introducing early warning systems are all measures that, directly or indirectly, rely on energy that must be affordable, reliable, sustainable, and clean.
The link between energy access and CCA cannot be emphasised enough. Previous studies demonstrate that access to energy enhances development, knowledge, preparedness and socio-economic productivity, thereby building people’s resilience against climate change at the household, community and regional level. While Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy (2021) acknowledges the importance of technologies and digital services, it falls short in fully capturing the critical links between energy and CCA, specifically in how energy access enables diverse capacities for climate adaptation.
More importantly, energy access can vary significantly for different regions and individuals. The capacity to adapt to climate change depends on the level and quality of energy access available. For example, rural communities, dependent on agriculture and livestock susceptible to climate hazards, often lack access to essential energy services, amplifying their vulnerability. Similarly, urban slums with precarious infrastructures are more susceptible to rising temperatures and heatwaves. Such unequal impacts across diverse socio-demographic groups highlight that climate change is not solely an environmental concern, but also a social one.
Climate change adaptation measures are not gender-neutral
Many studies highlight the disproportionate impact of climate change on women. Those engaged in agriculture are strongly affected as they often have the least resources to adapt in a sector that is highly climate-sensitive. While men migrate for better opportunities, women are left with the dual burden of managing crops and household chores. Droughts intensify water scarcity and place extra burdens on women in fetching water, caring for the sick, and feeding their families. Low-income urban women face similar challenges with unreliable utility supplies, leading to health issues and hindering education and income generation. In remote areas, women and girls face increased risks of gender-based violence while seeking water. Floods, on the other hand, contribute to water stagnation, spreading diseases like malaria, which pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to. Temperature rises further endanger impoverished urban women and rural field workers, increasing the risk of heat stress, dehydration, and kidney disease. Limited energy access exacerbates these challenges, making it even harder for women to adapt to climate change.
Women in Pakistan are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change due to limited access to resources and decision-making power, especially in poor urban and remote rural contexts. Gender roles and socio-cultural norms contribute to differences in CCA measures between men and women. In regions with strong gender imbalances, climate change further marginalises women, increasing their vulnerability during extreme events and disruptions to their daily routines and household practices. While the national policy acknowledges the importance of addressing gendered dimensions of climate change, empowering women for CCA, particularly through enhanced energy access, remains a significant challenge.
Creating an energy-driven Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap for women
In my research with collaborators from the Lahore University of Management Sciences, we are developing a Climate Change Adaptation Roadmap for women in Pakistan. We use the World Banks Multi-Tier Framework for energy access to examine CCA strategies and tools across different levels of energy access. This stratification is crucial because specific CCA strategies align with different tiers (levels) of energy access. For example, as Table 1 shows, Tier 1 access enables basic lighting and mobile phone charging, supporting adaptation strategies such as indoor lighting for women’s productive work, home-based income generation, education, communication and awareness; whereas Tier4 access provides household electricity for refrigeration, water pumps and/or air coolers, and farm machinery enabling more advanced CCA strategies, including food preservation, storage of medicines, improved sanitation and thermal comfort (especially for pregnant women), and efficient farming practices to reduce women’s physical labour and enhance crop yields. Hence, by facilitating varying levels of energy access, we can implement tailored climate change adaptation strategies that empower women economically and socially, while bolstering their resilience to climate change impacts.
Table 1: Multi-tier matrix for measuring access to household electricity supply. (Source: ESMAP)
The way forward: towards a climate-energy-gender nexus
The crucial role women play in tackling climate change is now recognised by the government and reflected in the launch of its first-ever Climate Change Gender Action Plan. The plan aims to empower women to participate in climate-related decision-making and achieve equal representation across all phases of planning, design, and execution, thereby maximising its impact. Moreover, the plan acknowledges the interlinks between gender and energy, drawing upon my previous research. This marks a significant milestone in the development and implementation of gender-responsive climate policies and practices.
Moving forward, as the country develops its National Adaptation Plan for climate change, it must take account of the climate-energy-gender nexus to create a more sustainable, equitable and resilient future.
Acknowledgements: This article is based on a collaborative project with Dr Hassan Abbas Khan from the Lahore University of Management Sciences. Special thanks to Reesha Arshad for her valuable contributions. The project was made possible through funding by the British Council Researcher Links Climate Challenge Workshops Grant: Delivering a Sustainable Energy Transition for Pakistan.
WRITTEN BY RIHAB KHALID
Dr Rihab Khalid is the Isaac Newton Trust Research Fellow at Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge UK. Her research explores the intersections of gender, energy and space-use in the Global South. She is passionate about problem-driven research, believes in interdisciplinary collaborations and dreams of doing fieldwork across the globe. Follow her on Twitter and Linkedin.