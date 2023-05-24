Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in most parts of country

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree twelve and Muzafarabad nineteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, while Partly cludy with chances of dust-thunderstorm and gusty winds with rain in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh six, Anantnag and Shopian twelve degree centigrade.