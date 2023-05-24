Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in most parts of country

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
9:58 AM | May 24, 2023
National

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar and Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit eighteen, Murree twelve and Muzafarabad nineteen degree centigrade.  

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula, while Partly cludy with chances of dust-thunderstorm and gusty winds with rain in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh six, Anantnag and Shopian twelve  degree centigrade. 

New Chinese ambassador arrives in US, says relations face 'serious' challenges

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1684902133.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023