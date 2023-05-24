Wind, thunderstorm expected today

ISLAMABAD - Wind-dust and thunderstorm rain is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, eastern Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan today (Wednesday).

Met Office predicted that a hail­storm is also expected at isolated places during the forecast period. However, hot and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country. According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and cen­tral parts of the country and is likely to persist during the next few days. During the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, While very hot in south­ern/central parts. However, rain was recorded in Kalat, Upper Khyber Pak­htunkhwa, Kashmir and Jacobabad. Rainfall (mm): Balochistan: Kalat 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02, Drosh, Chitral, Parachinar, Pattan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City & A/P) 02, Rawalakot 01, Sindh: Jacobabad 02. Today’s Recorded Highest Tem­peratures: Turbat 45, Dera Ismail Khan 44, Shaheed Benazirabad, Gu­jranwala and Dadu 43.