FAISALABAD - A collision between a bus and a motorcycle left a youth dead while another was injured on Tuesday. According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, two boys were riding on a motorcycle when they col­lided with a bus near Banga Chak on Jhumra-San­gla Road . As a result, Zubair, 17, died on the spot while Tazeem was injured. The body was handed over to police while the injured was shifted to a lo­cal hospital.