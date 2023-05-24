Zardari sees end of Imran Khan’s politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari believes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s politics has reached a dead end, close aides said. Zardari’s aides told The Nation that the PPP leader sees the PTI disintegrating like it emerged on the political scene.
“We believe in democracy. We don’t support extremism. So many PTI people are now behaving in an extreme way,” Zardari was quoted as saying. After being ousted as the Prime Minister last year, Imran Khan has seen his party leaders quitting the party amid controversies. The May 9 incidents, left so many PTI leaders disappointed, who decided to leave the party and will surely search for new options to continue their politics. Yesterday, PTI stalwart Shireen Mazari said goodbye to politics at a news conference. She also condemned the violence that erupted on May 9 last after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan. She was among many who have quit the PTI in the recent days. PTI chief Imran Khan found a new trend on social media what he termed as “forced divorces” in the wake of goodbyes to the PTI.
PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Bader said the events of May 9 had forced all the politicians and the establishment to think that Pakistan is facing a greater internal threat than the external threat. “When a political party will create its own military wing and carry out terrorist activities, then there is no need for an external enemy to weaken Pakistan. All of us should stand together for Pakistan and democracy,” he said.
Badar said all political parties condemned the events of May 9. “If someone has not condemned them, it is only Imran Khan because he is the patron and leader of these events,” he remarked. He added: “There was a whole mindset behind these May 9 events. The planning had already been done that after arrest of Imran Khan, PTI’s workers and supporters will attack Corps Commander House, damage military installations and government property. In principle a political party and its leader should not be banned. But for the terrorism committed by Imran Khan and his political terrorists, strict action should be taken against them according to the constitution and law. Pakistan People’s Party and its leadership believes that all issues should be resolved and such issues cannot be sorted out without the dialogue.” The PPP leader said no political party will negotiate with Imran Khan unless he admits his mistakes and apologises to nation and institutions