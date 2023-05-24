Zardari sees end of Imran Khan’s politics

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party supremo Asif Ali Zardari believes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan’s politics has reached a dead end, close aides said. Zardari’s aides told The Nation that the PPP leader sees the PTI disintegrating like it emerged on the political scene.

“We believe in democracy. We don’t support extremism. So many PTI people are now behav­ing in an extreme way,” Zardari was quoted as saying. After being ousted as the Prime Minister last year, Imran Khan has seen his party leaders quitting the party amid controversies. The May 9 incidents, left so many PTI leaders disappointed, who decided to leave the party and will surely search for new options to continue their politics. Yesterday, PTI stalwart Shireen Mazari said good­bye to politics at a news conference. She also con­demned the violence that erupted on May 9 last after the arrest of former premier Imran Khan. She was among many who have quit the PTI in the recent days. PTI chief Imran Khan found a new trend on social media what he termed as “forced divorces” in the wake of goodbyes to the PTI.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s spokesper­son Zulfikar Ali Bader said the events of May 9 had forced all the politicians and the establishment to think that Pakistan is facing a greater internal threat than the external threat. “When a political party will create its own military wing and carry out terror­ist activities, then there is no need for an external enemy to weaken Pakistan. All of us should stand together for Pakistan and democracy,” he said.

Badar said all political parties condemned the events of May 9. “If someone has not condemned them, it is only Imran Khan because he is the pa­tron and leader of these events,” he remarked. He added: “There was a whole mindset behind these May 9 events. The planning had already been done that after arrest of Imran Khan, PTI’s work­ers and supporters will attack Corps Commander House, damage military installations and govern­ment property. In principle a political party and its leader should not be banned. But for the ter­rorism committed by Imran Khan and his politi­cal terrorists, strict action should be taken against them according to the constitution and law. Paki­stan People’s Party and its leadership believes that all issues should be resolved and such issues cannot be sorted out without the dialogue.” The PPP leader said no political party will negotiate with Imran Khan unless he admits his mistakes and apologises to nation and institutions