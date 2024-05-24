1, 344 accused arrested on electricity theft charges

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Amjad presided over the meeting to review progress regarding electricity theft here on Thursday.

He directed that indiscriminate operation against electricity thieves should be intensified. He said that people are facing loadshedding and overcharging due to people involved in electricity theft and therefore they do not deserve any leniency. Speedup action against and ensure 100% recoveries in all districts, he directed and further added that action should be taken against big electricity thieves and defaulters on priority basis and the electricity connections of the elements involved in electricity theft should be disconnected immediately. Commissioner directed to prevent electricity theft and compile a record of FIRs against electricity thieves.

He directed to check all big and small industries and ice factories across the division and said that special attention should be paid to commercial settlements as there is a high risk of power theft. Engineer Aamir Khattak directed Deputy Commissioner Attock and Jhelum that there are more crushers in their districts so they should be specially checked. Similarly, in many hotels in Murree, heaters are installed on electricity which should also be examined. He said that individual recovery should be done from electricity thieves and not the entire area or village should be fined. In this meeting held at the Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, CPO Rawalpindi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner General, ISCO officials, Special Branch and other concerned police officers attended meeting in person whereas DC and DPO Attock, Jhelum, Murree and Chakwal participated through video link.

On this occasion, IESCO brought the issue of overloading of grid stations in the areas of Peerwadhai, Cantt and Satellite Town, on which the Commissioner Rawalpindi assured that he will complete the procedure from the relevant forum as soon as possible so that a suitable place can be allocated for the new grid station. Apprising the meeting about the details of the actions taken so far to prevent electricity theft, it was mentioned that 1634 cases have been registered and 1344 accused have been arrested in all the five districts. Apart from this, recovery of 106.68 million has been made so far. In the meeting, actions against electricity thieves in each district and report of fine and arrears collection was also presented.