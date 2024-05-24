11-year-old girl shot dead in Wapda Town

LAHORE - An eleven year old girl was shot dead during gunfight between two groups in the limits of Satu Katla police precincts on Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The incident took place in Wapda Town, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified by police as Amna Saleem.

According to locals, the father and uncle of the victim had a dispute with some residents of Kasur district. Reportedly, the girl sustained bullet injuries during the fight and died on the spot. The police are investigating the killing. No arrest was made till filing of this report.

Brutal torture on citizen in Gujranwala

Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar has taken notice of the case of the brutal torture on a citizen in the limits of Ahmad Nagar police station Gujranwala and has sought a report from the CPO Gujranwala. IGP directed the immediate arrest of the accused involved in inhuman treatment and torture. IGP Usman Anwar said that violence, abuse and harassment of citizens is the red line of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, so use all resources to immediate arrest the brutal suspects as soon as possible and ensure immediately delivery of justice to the victim. CPO Gujranwala has formed police teams under the supervision of SP Civil Line to arrest the accused.