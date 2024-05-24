4,507 illegal weapons cases registered in Lahore in current year

LAHORE - The Lahore Police registered 4,507 cases of illegal weapons, 149 cases of weapon display and 218 cases of jubilant firing during various operations during the current year. According to the Lahore Police spokesperson on Thursday, 74 Kalashnikovs, 334 rifles, 171 guns, over 4,000 pistols, and 25,012 bullets were seized from the accused.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said combating criminal elements was a major responsibility of the Lahore Police. He said that the Lahore Police adhered to zero-tolerance policy on firing in jubilation, keeping illegal weapons and weapons display. The CCPO instructed relevant officers to effectively follow up and conduct intelligence-based operations to detain those involved in jubilant firing and possessing illegal weapons.

Sports gala held in Police Training College Chung

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, extra-curricular activities are going on regularly in police training institutes, in continuation of which, a 03-day sports gala was organized in Police Training College Chunng, Lahore.

In these competitions, police athletes from different ranges and districts of the province are facing each other in various sports and exciting competitions in cricket, badminton and tug-of-war among other sports are going on. Lady police officials took part in running competition.

Commandant Chung College Lahore DIG Mehboob Aslam Lilla encouraged the players. He said that on the last day of the sports gala, final matches of various sports and the closing ceremony will be held.