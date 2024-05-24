Friday, May 24, 2024
Advisor to CM presents check to hockey player

PESHAWAR   -    Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Thursday presented a check of Rs 10 lakh to Zakaria Hayat, a hockey player from Mardan, who scored the first goal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had announced a prize of Rs 10 lakh for Zakaria Hayat in recognition of his outstanding performance in the same international event. The ceremony was attended by Secretary Sports, Mutiullah, and other officials.

On this occasion, the Sports Advisor praised Zakaria Hayat’s achievement and said that the provincial government would provide all possible support to the players and stars of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as they are valuable assets of the province.

He added that players are positively representing the country abroad, showcasing a positive image and building a good reputation through sports. He expressed hope that the national player would continue their success journey and bring more honor to the country and province.

Our Staff Reporter

