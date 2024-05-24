All focus on leading my team to World Cup glory: Imad Wasim

LEEDS - Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has claimed that he has ‘no individual goals’ for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and instead focused on leading the team to glory. Imad, in an interview with a local news channel, opened up about his role in the national men’s team during the four-match T20I series against England, stating that he is willing to contribute both with the bat and the ball as he is not after individual milestones. “If you talk about bowling, then I’m preparing with the new as well as the old ball because we have many bowlers who excel with the new ball so I may be needed in middle-overs so I can’t and won’t say that I will only bowl with the new ball because I returned to this team to do whatever I’m asked,” Imad said. “About batting, except opening and top-three, play me at whatever position I will be comfortable. The most important thing is that whatever I perform, should benefit the team as I’ve no individual target for the World Cup. Whether it’s a big or small performance, it should lead Pakistan to victory.” Imad Wasim further emphasized the importance of having clarity about the players’ roles in the team before reiterating the importance of every match leading into the T20 World Cup 2024. “Yes [the performance against England] will matter. Every match is important, we played New Zealand and drew the series when we should have won it. But we learned from that series and we have been given a plan,” stated Imad.