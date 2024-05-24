All-out efforts being made to resolve problems of traders: CPO

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani on Thursday said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve problems of the traders.

He in a meeting with the delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Police Lines Headquarters said that the business community was backbone of any country’s economy.

RCCI President, Saqib Rafique, Senior Vice President, Hamza Sarosh, Vice President, Faisal Shahzad and other office bearers were present in the meeting. The police collaboration with the business community is essential to promote community policing, the CPO added.

He said that Safe City Project would help in taking more effective measures and remedies against criminal elements. All major gangs involved in robberies and street crimes in the city had been arrested, he added. Effective crackdown on motorcycle lifting, snatching and street crimes was going on successfully, the CPO informed. Maintenance of law and order was indispensable for the restoration of the country’s economy, for which, the district police were making joint efforts with the help of all the stakeholders, Syed Khalid said.

All possible efforts would be made to resolve difficulties being faced by the citizens, he added. The RCCI President on the occasion said that the business community would continue to play a positive role in crime prevention. The participants of the meeting thanked the CPO and appreciated the excellent policing of the police under the command of Syed Khalid Hamdani.