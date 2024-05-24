Attock police arrest 3 accused

ATTOCK - Police have arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in different cases.

Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, New Airport police arrested Luqman Shah r/o Sawabi wanted in different robbery cases.

In another attempt, Attock City police arrested Muhammad Ashraf r/o Attock City for allegedly making alterations in five FIRs to implicate his brother in law in different fake cases. In another attempt, Jand police arrested Shahzad r/o Kohat for making false call on Pukaar 15.