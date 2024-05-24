Bear kills woman in Balakot

Mansehra - A 25-year-old woman, Razia Bibi, lost her life after being attacked by a black bear in the Jugan area of Balakot here on Thursday.

Razia, a mother of three, was collecting firewood in a nearby jungle when she was attacked and severely injured by the bear. She succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Civil Hospital in Balakot. Following the incident, Razia’s relatives and local residents gathered at the main road in Balakot to protest.

Muhammad Jamil, the victim’s husband, told media persons that the locals would continue their protest until the Wildlife Department officials were held accountable. The protesters demanded that an FIR be registered against officials of the Wildlife Department, blaming their negligence for the increase in such animal attacks.

Community elders also met Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balakot Mohammad Farooq, seeking the registration of the FIR. DSP Farooq informed the protesters that the assistant commissioner of Balakot had formed a probe committee, led by the divisional wildlife officer, to investigate the incident.