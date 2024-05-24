Friday, May 24, 2024
Big drop in iPhone 15 price amid strong competition
10:04 PM | May 24, 2024
Apple, the tech giant, is encountering challenges not only in China but also in various other countries due to stiff competition from rival brands. In response, the company has reduced the price of its flagship device, the iPhone 15.

Apple has implemented price cuts on its iPhone 15 models, offering discounts of up to 20 percent in an effort to stimulate sales. These discounts are available to buyers through Alibaba’s Tmall platform, with the 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max now priced at $1,100, down from its previous price.

 The 128GB model of the iPhone 15 is now more than 20 percent cheaper, priced at 4,599 yuan compared to its previous price of 5,999 yuan. This sale is set to take place from May 20 to 28.

Apple iPhone 15 Latest Price 2024

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB):  $1,095
iPhone 15 (128GB): $635

Even though these price reductions are in effect, Apple’s online Apple Store in mainland China has kept its prices steady. These discounts reflect Apple’s attempts to spur interest in its leading product, responding to a decrease in iPhone sales in China and other areas during the first quarter.
 
In the same quarter, the market share of US-based phones in China declined to 15.7%, down from 20.2% the previous year, primarily due to competition f

