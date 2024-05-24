Bilawal pays tribute to Hakim Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid glowing tribute to his paternal grandfather, Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari, on his 13th death anniversary, which is being observed on May 24.

The Chairman PPP, in his message, said that Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari’s life was a testament to indomitable dedication to democracy and the promotion of Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage. “He believed in the power of dialogue, the strength of unity, and the importance of standing up for what is right. His allegiance to democratic principles and his sacrifices for the cause of democracy are a guiding light for us all,” Bilawal added.

Bilawal said that Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari played a pivotal role not only in shaping the political landscape of Pakistan but also in portraying a positive image of our nation to the world through cultural and social contributions.

He added: “His legacy is a source of inspiration for me and countless others who strive to continue his mission. As we honor his meaningful life and enduring legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values he cherished and to working tirelessly for a democratic and prosperous Pakistan.”