CBD Punjab successfully conducts third auction of commercial plots, generating Rs6.55 billion

LAHORE - Central Business District (CBD) Punjab has announced the successful conclusion of its third auction of commercial plots, generating a total revenue of PKR 6.55 billion. This event marks yet another milestone for CBD Punjab, following the success of two previous auctions, further solidifying its reputation as a premier business hub in the region.

The auction featured three prime mixed-use commercial plots located in the prestigious CBD Punjab Business Bay. The plots presented at this auction were highly sought after, attracting bidders from all over the country, showcasing the significant interest and demand for these premium properties. The competitive bidding atmosphere highlighted the strategic importance and investment potential of these plots. Notable participants included some of the most prominent names in the industry such as BSM Developers, Zameen. com, Enrichers Investment Group, Banu Mukhtar, and Grand City.

The first plot, CBD Punjab Business Bay 1, spans 8.73 kanals with a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 1:16 and was sold to BSM Developers for a total amount of PKR 2.32 billion. This plot is expected to become a landmark development, given its strategic location and the reputation of the developer. The second plot, CBD Punjab Business Bay 2, measuring 8.89 kanals, was acquired by Zameen.com for PKR 2.15 billion. The third plot, CBD Punjab Business Bay 3, measuring 6 kanals, was also sold to BSM Developers for PKR 2.8 billion, indicating their strong interest and belief in the prospects of CBD Punjab.

Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the auction, stating, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response from esteemed developers and investors across the country. The successful auction of these commercial plots underscores the immense potential and trust in CBD Punjab as a prime investment destination. We are committed to transforming the business landscape of Punjab and fostering economic growth through such strategic developments.” This successful auction reaffirms CBD Punjab’s commitment to providing lucrative investment opportunities and developing a world-class business district that meets the highest standards of urban planning and sustainability. The consistent interest from top-tier developers and investors highlights the credibility and future potential of CBD Punjab as a leading commercial and business hub in Pakistan.