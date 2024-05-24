Chicken prices rise across Lahore and other Punjab cities

Poultry meat prices have surged in Lahore and across Punjab, adding to the financial strain on people already grappling with inflation.

In late April and early May, chicken was priced at Rs400 per kg, but within weeks, it shot up by Rs120–150. Retailers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad are disregarding government-set prices, selling chicken at much higher rates.



Officially, 1kg of chicken should cost Rs 438, but retailers are charging Rs 500 to Rs 550 without displaying prices. Citizens, already burdened by rising utility bills and other essentials, are frustrated with the tactics of the chicken mafia.



They call on local authorities to intervene against these retailers exploiting the situation and overcharging consumers. Despite calls for action, shopkeepers continue to demand inflated prices, leaving consumers feeling helpless.