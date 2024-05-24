The social evil of poverty perpetuates in Pakistani society, giving rise to problems such as child labor. Due to poverty, parents force their children into child labor, paving the way for violence, exploitation, neglect, and abuse (VENA) of children. The solution to VENA lies in Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS), where children can go in their spare time and enjoy extracurricular activities. Additionally, there is a dire need to bolster the dilapidated governance landscape in order to fight the social evil of poverty.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN,

Islamabad.