CM advisor stresses policy-driven budgeting

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam on Thursday held a comprehensive joint budget review meeting with various line departments to ensure government policies and priorities are effectively translated into the budget. These sessions were attended by Khuda Bakhash, Special Secretary Finance, Waqas Paracha from SNG, and senior officials from the Finance Department, Planning and Development Department, and representatives from line departments.

The primary objective was to discuss and evaluate the 2024-25 budget, prioritize public welfare projects, and ensure budgetary allocations align with key performance indicators for service delivery. Muzammil Aslam emphasized several critical points, including policy-driven budgeting, austerity measures, investment in service delivery, addressing financial losses, detailed variance analysis, and public welfare priorities.

Aslam insisted that the budget should be driven by policy objectives rather than merely being a numerical exercise. This approach ensures that budget allocations reflect strategic priorities, such as improving education quality and healthcare access, rather than just expanding physical infrastructure. He mandated strict austerity measures to achieve budgetary efficiency, focusing resources on essential projects to ensure optimal use of public funds.

He highlighted the importance of completing high-impact and near-completion projects that directly enhance public welfare and service delivery. A shift in investment focus was recommended, moving away from constructing new buildings for schools and hospitals to enhancing the quality of services provided. The Advisor noted the financial losses incurred due to delayed project completions and recommended swift action to mitigate these losses.

A detailed variance analysis was advised to understand the increases from the previous year’s revised estimates and identify cost-reduction areas. The Advisor stressed the need to link the budget closely to policy outcomes to ensure that every allocation supports the government’s strategic goals.

He also highlighted the need to reduce subsidies by identifying potential savings during the review process to ensure fiscal sustainability and efficient resource allocation.