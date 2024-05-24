CM Maryam inaugurates the largest interchange of Punjab, Multan Road Interchange

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has inaugurated the largest interchange of Punjab, Multan Road Interchange today.

Maryam Nawaz has also inaugurated the Ring Road Southern Loop (SL) 3.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz, the toll tax on SL 3 has been waived off for one month, citizen can travel for free.

Punjab CM has also directed for immediate action on SL 4 project. She also reviewed the road from Addaplot to Multan Road Interchange.

Minister for Communication Punjab Malik Sohaib gave the briefing about the project and highlighted that SL3 Multan Road Interchange was the biggest interchange of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz underlined about the project vitality stating that traffic congestion within city will be reduced with SL 3. The traffic on Thokar and Canal road will be less crowded. SL 3 Lahore is crucial for traffic management in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz commended the performance of secretary construction and building and team.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyyum Aurangzeb, MNA Afzal Khokhar, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood, DC Rafia Haider and other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.